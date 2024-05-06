Kombi Carrying School Kids Involved in Accident Between Chivhu and Harare

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A tragic accident has occurred on the road between Chivhu and Harare, involving a KOMBI transporting school children. Harrowing video footage obtained by ZimEye depicts a scene of devastation, with learners sprawled on the roadside, in desperate need of assistance.

At the time of writing, details regarding the number of casualties remain unclear. The identities of the affected schools have not been confirmed, although the students seen in the footage are wearing blue and grey uniforms.

Efforts to obtain a statement from the police regarding the incident have been unsuccessful thus far.

We urge readers to refresh this page for updates as this story unfolds. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

