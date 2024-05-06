Teachers Want To Dance For Mnangagwa To Increase Their Salaries

By A Correspondent| The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has reacted to the news that President Emmerson Mnangagwa gifted a Masvingo man with US$800 for dancing at a Zanu PF rally.

ARTUZ which has been lobbying for improved salaries for teachers expressed concern that Mnangagwa was busy splashing money on dancers while neglecting the welfare of teachers.

Posting on X, ARTUZ said teachers will take to the dance floor on the opening day just like the Masvingo man, but hoping that Mnangagwa’s reward to them will be a salary increment.

“President Mnangagwa we note you were impressed with dancing moves and you had to pay USD800 to the good dancer. On Day 1 of schools opening we will show you our dancing moves maybe you may review our salaries,” said ARTUZ.

ARTUZ has demanded that government pays teachers a minimum wage of US$1280 per month. They have also been advocating for strikes to force government to increase their salaries.

Teachers are some of the least paid workers in the country with their salary ranging from US$260 to US$300 per month, a far cry from their demands.

