Mnangagwa Opens Bread Plant

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has commissioned a state of the art Bakers Inn plant in Bulawayo this Friday.

It produces over 160 000 loaves a day serving the southern region of the country.

The plant is an epitome of the Second Republic ’s thrust of recapitalisation and modernisation of local industries as the country strives towards the achievement of Vision 2030.

