Parliament Roasts Clueless ZIFA Normalisation Committee

By A Correspondent

ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairman Lincoln Mutasa, during his appearance before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports this (Thursday) morning, admitted he has not attended a Premier Soccer League match in the past year, stating he follows the games on TV. When asked about the current season, he responded, “Is the season over yet?”

In addition, ZIFA CEO Yvonne Mapika Manwa was criticized for her lack of familiarity with the players of the Zimbabwe national football team.

