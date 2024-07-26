More Victims Speak Out On Abusive Wise Owl High School Head

Opinion- Dear Editor-I am writing to confirm the details regarding Mr. Guy Ngwarati, who was mentioned in your recent article.



Mr. Ngwarati was a teacher at Marondera High School from 1999 to 2002, during my time as a student there.

I can attest to his capabilities, but unfortunately, they were often used in a harmful manner.

I am a victim of his abuse, which left me with a lifelong disability.

In Form 2, he beat me in front of the entire hostel. I can provide more than 10 witnesses from my stream who can corroborate this incident.

On multiple occasions, he beat students excessively. In one severe instance, he slapped me 24 times, resulting in an injury that left me blind in my right eye.

I have remained silent for years, unsure of how to hold him accountable.

However, learning that he continues to abuse children has compelled me to speak out.



I fully support the claims made in the article regarding his intimidation and scare tactics.

I am prepared to pursue legal action or meet him in court to ensure no child endures what I experienced.

Even after 22 years, I am still traumatized by his actions, and I believe others are suffering in silence as well.

Please connect me with the author of the article so I can provide further details about Mr. Ngwarati’s brutality.

Thank you for your work in exposing this cruel and inhumane individual.

