Kazembe Under Fire Over Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman, Kazembe Kazembe is under fire from his party for allowing the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa safe passage into the province.

Chamisa Wednesday invaded Mashonaland Central, considered to be a Zanu Ps stronghold without any disturbances from the ruling party.

Chamisa’s recent trips to Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces were marred with violence from Zanu PF, who blocked and stoned his vehicles.

In a leaked conversation from a Whatsapp Group for Zanu PF’s Mashonaland Central, a party member seen by NewZimbabwe Zanu PF strongly questioned the provincial leadership on why they allowed Chamisa to move freely in the province. The leaked communication was sent by one Bhedhemu and it reads:

You have performed much poorer than Masvingo province which made it impossible for Chamisa to meet the people.

You MPs Cde Kazobo, Cde Marikisi, Cde Seremwe, Cde Nyabani why did you let Chamisa enter your constituencies in your presence?.

What troubles me is that Chamisa went to Rushinga where Cde Dokora is seeking election as the provincial chairperson, and this is the same place where MP Nyabani comes from honestly. How do we explain this?

He (Chamisa) even went to the Rushinga Dam where members of the apostolic sect drowned. Who invited him there?

Cde Dokora tell us if you are the one who invited him there because each time the opposition visits that area we hear that music bands are invited.

In the past, we knew that Cde Saviour Kasukuwere would demobilise citizens not to attend opposition functions in that area.

While the WhatsApp conversation did not show how Kazembe responded to the criticism, a member perceived to be his supporter said:

In ZANU PF we all have a responsibility, and it is not any individual’s duty. Instead of blaming others tell us, what have you done?

The MDC Alliance has reportedly resolved to not publicise Chamisa’s travels ahead of time in a bid to up security measures and avoid harassment from suspected ruling party officials.

