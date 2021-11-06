Mash Central Is Not A Zanu PF Stronghold- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF has resorted to violence because the former revolutionary party party’s support base is dwindling, MDC Alliance leader, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The vibrant leader has dismissed claims that Mashonaland Central Province is a Zanu PF stronghold.

President Chamisa is holding community engagement meetings in Guruve and Mvurwi…

“I’m in Guruve,Mahuwe,Mbire & Mvurwi for the interface.

It’s a myth, a lie that Mash Central is their stronghold.They just use force &violence.Nobody deploys violence in their stronghold.Violence is evidence of lack of support.

A New Great Zimbabwe is loading..Happy Sabbath friends,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

President Chamisa in Mashonaland Central Province