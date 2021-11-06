Buhera Minors Die Of Snake Bites

By A Correspondent- Two brothers from Buhera died after being bitten by a black mamba (rovambira) last Saturday while hunting in Gukuranenzara Mountain in Buhera District, Manicaland Province.

Tawananyasha (9) and Tinotenda Newman Mujeyi (14) of Gandidze Village under Chief Makumbe, died on their way to Murambinda Mission Hospital moments after being bitten by the venomous reptile.

The two siblings were in the company of several friends who were not attacked by the snake.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Chinyoka confirmed the incident. He said:

They (Mujeyi brothers) went for a hunting expedition in the company of their friends last Saturday.

The two were bitten by a black mamba during the expedition. One of their friends, aged six, informed us that the two were bitten by a black mamba.

On their way home, they fell down and their colleague reported the matter to the duo’s father, Mr Blessing Mujeyi. The two died on their way to Murambinda Mission Hospital.

ManicaPost