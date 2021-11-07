I Am Not Returning To Caps United- Chitembwe

Lloyd Chitembwe has poured cold water on any talk that he is on the verge of dumping Harare City and return to CAPS United.

The Green Machine had shortlisted the gaffer to takeover the team following the sacking of Darlington Dodo early this week.

But Chitembwe, who still has a contract with the Sunshine Boys, said he is no intention of rejoining United.

“That is pure insult and I am someone who honours his contracts and I don’t even know where this is coming from as the people peddling those lies have not bothered to ask me,’’ the coach said.

“I am still the Harare City coach as you can see that I am here unless if they are to tell me that I am no longer wanted then I can pack my bags.’’

Meanwhile, Harare City lost their opening game of the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership season 1-0 to Herentals on Friday.

Tinotenda Benza netted the solitary goal in the first half of the clash.

Speaking on the performance of his team, Chitembwe added: “We played well overally, as we dominated position from the onset but we failed in the final third, which is something which we are going to work on.

“The game was good and it is unfortunate that we lost.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Lloyd Chitembwe