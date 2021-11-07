Mnangagwa Is Doing Better Than Mugabe, Says Madyambudzi | TRUTH or UTTER NONSENSE?

Share











Mnangagwa Is Doing Better Than Mugabe, Says Madyambudzi | TRUTH or UTTER NONSENSE? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 7, 2021











By A Correspondent -President Emmerson Mnangagwa was fired from both Zanu PF and the government on 6 November 2017.

The then vice president was fired by his long time ally and mentor, the late President Robert Mugabe, on allegations of disloyalty and inconsistency in executing duties and responsibilities.

Below is Mugabe’s statement issued when he fired the now Zimbabwean leader:

VICE PRESIDENT EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA

PRESS STATEMENT TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT AS VICE PRESIDENT

In accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 20 Act of 2013, Section 329, 61k Schedule. Paragraph 14, Sub-paragraph (2), His Excellency the President, Comrade R.G. Mugabe, has exercised his Powers to relieve Honourable Vice President E.D. Mnangagwa, of his position as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect. It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability. He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.

Hon. S.K. Moyo (Sen.)

MINISTER OF INFORMATION, MEDIA AND BROADCASTING SERVICES