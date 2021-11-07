Business Featured
Not Even One Signature And Minister Says Re-Engagement Bearing Fruit
7 November 2021
By Farai D Hove | After failing to secure a single signature, the Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava has announced that re engagement is bearing fruit.

Shava has been in the UK for more than a week and was attending the COP26 Climate Change Conference In Glasgow afterwhich his counterpart from Zambia managed to bring in several high profile business contracts.

The development comes after Shava conducted a Presidential business Conference which was attended by a paltry 43 people, meaning even Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 100 strong delegation bunked.

Writing on Sunday and while publishing two pictures of him and some unknown persons, Shava said,

Engagement and re- engagement bearing fruit.

It was a pleasure to promote to 20 investors in London the opportunities that Zimbabwe could bring. 🇿🇼