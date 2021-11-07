Not Even One Signature And Minister Says Re-Engagement Bearing Fruit

By Farai D Hove | After failing to secure a single signature, the Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava has announced that re engagement is bearing fruit.

Shava has been in the UK for more than a week and was attending the COP26 Climate Change Conference In Glasgow afterwhich his counterpart from Zambia managed to bring in several high profile business contracts.

Engagement and re- engagement bearing fruit. It was a pleasure to promote to 20 investors in London the opportunities that Zimbabwe could bring. 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/lz5MbW87JN — Hon. Frederick M. M. Shava (@ShavaHon) November 6, 2021

The development comes after Shava conducted a Presidential business Conference which was attended by a paltry 43 people, meaning even Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 100 strong delegation bunked.

Writing on Sunday and while publishing two pictures of him and some unknown persons, Shava said,

