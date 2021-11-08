40 High School Students Arrested For Malicious Damage to Property

Forty Gokomere High School students have been arrested for malicious damage to property after they allegedly destroyed dining hall window panes at the Roman Catholic-run institution.

The riotous students are also accused of attacking two police officers who had been called to investigate theft of food items from the high school dining hall.

According to sources the students also went on a rampage and damaged school head Mr

Aquanos Mazhunga’s vehicle.

More police re-enforcements were then called to bring the situation under control leading

to the arrest of the 40 students.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa referred all the

questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who said he was attending a meeting and would comment later.

The arrest of the riotous students follows another riot by learners at Mashoko High School

in Bikita two weeks ago who also went on a rampage until police were called in to contain

the situation.

-State Media