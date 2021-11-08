Chamisa Scores Victory In Zanu PF Stronghold

By A Correspondent- Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa last week evaded roadblocks mounted by Zanu PF thugs in Bindura and managed to meet his party’s supporters in the ruling party’s stronghold of Mashonaland Central province.

At some point, Chamisa is said to have used a motorbike to travel to Mbire to evade his adversaries.

According to MDC Alliance officials, state security agents and some Zanu PF supporters were trailing Chamisa’s convoy and the opposition leader was forced to abandon it.

Chamisa Saturday refused to comment on how he reached Mbire saying: “It’s a security issue, I cannot discuss that.”

His entry into the province reportedly caused friction in the ruling party with the Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, accused of allowing Chamisa safe passage into the province.

Chamisa, a former ICT Minister, told MDC Alliance supporters to prepare for the 2023 elections.

We are imploring you to vote for regime change.

May the youth, churches, business community, village heads and everyone know that it is now time for regime change.

Very soon we will make Zimbabwe work.

He promised party supporters that the MDC Alliance would soon adopt a new name after the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T’s threats to use MDC Alliance in future elections.

Chamisa was accompanied by his deputy Tendai Biti and several senior party leaders.

The MDC Alliance leader has visited Masvingo, Mashonaland West and Manicaland where ZANU PF youths and suspected state security agents have tried to stop the meetings.

More: The Standard