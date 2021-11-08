Obasanjo To The Rescue In Tigray

By A Correspondent | Former Nigerian President and statesman Olusegun Obasanjo, has flown to Ethiopia, to the wartorn Tigray region.

Writing on Monday evening, the academic Prof Patrick Lumumba said: President Obasanjo, has been to Mekelle and will be visiting the Amhara Region tomorrow.

He said the president’s effort requires support.

The immediate Past Executive Director Of the Kwame Nkrumah Institute, Benjamin Anyagre, weighed in saying, “this is the time for all Africans concerned about the real destiny and future of Africa to rally around and support President Obasanjo for this great effort.

“African problems must be resolved by Africans and by Africans and no one else.

It’s time to support our Elderly African Stateman – President Obasanjo’s initiative and call for a cease fire.

“Civil unrest and conflicts are becoming increasingly a threat to our very existence on our homeland Africa.”

The development comes as the

United States ordered all non-emergency US government employees in Ethiopia to leave – warning that “incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence are occurring without warning” – while other countries have also warned staff to leave while commercial flights are still available.

Tigrayan rebel forces and their allies were at the time of writing marching towards the capital, Addis Ababa, where thousands of people have taken to the streets vowing to defend it.