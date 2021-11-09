Darikwa Out Of Bafana Bafana Clash

Share











Warriors right-back Tendaayi Darikwa will not take part in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa, as he excused himself to attend a family issue which requires his presence.

The Wigan Athletic captain was included in the 25-man squad named by interim coach Norman Mapeza, which will do battle against Group G log leaders Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday and then host Ethiopia in Harare three days later.

Darikwa did not take part in the returning fixture against Ghana last month, due to what sources say is the same recurring family problem.

Nkana FC’s Takudzwa Chimwemwe, will most likely start at right back.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Tendai Darikwa