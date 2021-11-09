Hon Biti Frazzled- What’s Going On?

Tinashe Sambiri- Sources close to MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti say he is fine.

There are reports that Hon Biti was abducted by suspected government agents in Harare.

“Tendai Biti is fine,” a very close impeccable source told ZimEye, despite latest concerns over his safety.

Earlier, one of his siblings had said they were worried having last communicated with him last night.

,MDC Alliance spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi said:

“Please be advised that SG

@hwendec

has not spoken to any journalists and the fake news article quoting him as having spoken about the whereabouts of VP

@BitiTendai

is untrue. Please disregard any information that doesn’t emanate from our official channels.

I spoke very briefly with VP

@BitiTendai

. He seemed frazzled & said “pane zvirikuitika.”… said he had to attend to something urgently but would revert to me as soon as he is able. This is the verified position. Please await further updates from our official channels.

Hon Biti