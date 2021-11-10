Bafana Bafana vs Warriors: What You Need To Know

South Africa will host Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G matchday 5 encounter on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to happen at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and the kick-off time is at 9 pm CAT.

Only 2,000 fully-vaccinated fans will be allowed into the match venue but other football fans can enjoy the live action on TV.

Fans based in South Africa can watch the game on SABC 1 while those in Zimbabwe can get it on Open View Channel. Soccer24 will also bring the live updates of the tie.

National broadcaster ZBC TV hasn’t announced its position but is expected to show the game.

SuperSport TV will not bring any coverage of this match due to rights issues yet to be ironed out.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe