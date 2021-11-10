I Ditched Mnangagwa For Kasukuwere, Not Chamisa

By Farai D Hove | A propagandist who ditched ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, has clarified saying age is now with former ZANU PF Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere not Nelson Chamisa, as earlier reported. Never Maswerasei had for several years been campaigning for Mnangagwa on social media.

He posted 3 pointers, saying:

1. I’m not joining Chamisa’s party but advocating for Saviour Kasukuwere to lead & redirect ZANU PF.

2. I’m NOT Mnangagwa’s top aide, was never one.

3. I may have challenges with ED’s competence scale but am still with the revolutionary ZANU PF party.

Never Maswerasei announced on Tuesday that MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will win the 2023 polls, if something is not done to the leadership in the ruling party. He did this in a series tweets sounding out his view that Chamisa will win the 2023 elections.

He said in part, Dear Zimbabwe: I am very sorry for having campaigned for & supported Cde Emmerson, Dambudzo No.1 Mnangagwa. Frankly speaking, hapana kana chinoziikanwa paye Mukaona munhu anokwira ndege kuzopemberera smile yemurungu mobva maziva kuti hapana hapana. We are on our own.

