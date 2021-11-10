Mai Titi Engages Again

By Jane Mlambo| Popular comedienne Felistas Murata famously known as Mai Titi has engaged with her United States based boyfriend Tinashe Maphosa.

Mai Titi has had a series of heartbreaks first with Baba Titi, youthful musician Zizoe PaMyk and lately Nigerian businessman Mr Obinna.

Like her previous encounters, Mai Titi has not been together with Maphosa for a long time, something that has got social media worried that it may not end well.

Mai Titi took to her social media to celebrate this auspicious moment as she finally believes this is the set time for her to be happy in love.