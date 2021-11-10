Mnangagwa’s Expensive Helicopter Crash Lands In Marondera

By A Correspondent | Emmerson Mnangagwa’s helicopter crash landed in Marondera while flying past the eastern town.

The development saw the ZANU PF leader stranded when his chopper developed a mechanical fault.

The Airforce of Zimbabwe was unavailable for comment at the time of printing, and the Zimbabwe National Army’s Information Secretariat told ZimEye, they were just hearing the news from the media.

Close sources however confirmed that Mnangagwa crash landed at a field near the local Golf club.

Mnangagwa was on his way to Chimanimani at the time.

This is the second time in weeks Mnangagwa’s new chopper has crashed and last time, he was coming from his farm in Kwekwe when it came down in the fields of Mhondoro.

Mnangagwa’s chopper getting assistance from the rescue bird (extreme left).