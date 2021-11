“I Have A Dream”: President Chamisa

By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has assured Zimbabweans of a new great Zimbabwe adding that he is ready to lead in his quest to turn the nation into a place of stardom.

He said:

“I have a dream and this extraordinary fixity of purpose to turn Our Zimbabwe into a place of stardom, greatness, excellence and best standards in every dimension. I’m vibrating and ready!! A New Great Zimbabwe is loading… #Godisinit“

