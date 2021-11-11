Mnangagwa Hints On By-Elections

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the country will hold by-elections in the first three months of next year to fill vacancies created in the national assembly and local authorities.

Mnangagwa made the announcement when he was addressing hundreds of bused Zanu PF supporters in Chimanimani.

The frog marched Zanu PF supporters were witnessing his official opening of Jopa-Kopa high way in Chimanimani on Wednesday.