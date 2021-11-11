Zodwa Wabantu ‘Slaps Patron’ For Touching Bum

Share











By A Correspondent- South African socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has warned her followers to respect her space.

Zodwa gave the warning when she was speaking to Daily Sun. She said that she was tired of people who thought they were entitled to spanking her bum and touching her when she was out enjoying herself.

She said when she was not working, people should understand and respect that.

“When I’m not working, I want to be treated normally. It’s a different story when I’m on stage, entertaining them. I understand that sometimes they get overwhelmed and act abnormally.

“But, I hate it when people think they are entitled to touching my body and ruin my happiness when I’m out with friends or my boyfriend. I don’t want b to test me. They must get off my space,” said Zodwa.

Recently, a woman claimed Zodwa had slapped her when she was dancing with her Ben 10 at the Recharge Braai Lounge in Midrand, Gauteng.

Responding to this, Zodwa said she did not slap the woman – she only asked her to respect her.

“I was dancing with my boyfriend and this woman kept on touching me. I asked her not to touch me. I even posted a video on Instagram, showing her spanking my bum while I was dancing with my boyfriend. I didn’t do anything. I continued dancing because I was tired of asking her not to do it. I think she is just a poverty low-thinker. If I’m in my space, don’t disturb or touch me. Rather respect and treat me as a normal person,” she said.

-Daily Sun