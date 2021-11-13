Aguero Speaks On “Possible Retirement”

Sergio Aguero has cleared the air following reports that he is considering retiring from playing football after suffering chest complications.

The striker complained of chest pains and dizziness on his second league start for Barcelona against Alaves last month. He is sidelined by the condition for at least three months.

A report by Catalunya Radio has now suggested the 33-year-old could be forced to hang his boots.

But Aguero says he is remaining positive and will be guided by the doctors’ report.

He posted on Social Media: “Given the rumors, I can say that I am following the instructions of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and checking my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

