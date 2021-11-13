President Chamisa Ready To Lead

Share











Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa says he is ready to lead the nation to prosperity.

The People’s President faces troubled Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 Presidential Election.

The vibrant MDC Alliance leader is gaining ground in areas previously called Zanu PF strongholds.

Sensing defeat, Mr Mnangagwa’s supporters have resorted to violence in a desperate bid to disrupt President Chamisa’s community engagement programmes countrywide.

President Chamisa posted on Twitter :

“I have a vivid dream and this extraordinary fixity of purpose to turn Our Zimbabwe into a place of stardom, greatness, excellence and best standards in every dimension.

I’m vibrating and ready!!

The future is exciting. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading… #Godisinit.”

President Chamisa