Lady Chevrons Thumped By Nine Wickets

Zimbabwe women national cricket team, the Lady Chevrons were thumped by nine wickets by Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo this Saturday.

Bangladesh women side, the Tigers marched on to victory for the second time in the three one day international series after dismissing the lady chevrons by 9 wickets.

Lady chevrons won the toss and elected to bat put up an improved performance with the bat after they managed to amass 121 runs for all as compared to the 48 they scored in the first ODI.

Nyasha Gwanzura was the peak of the batter as she was not out in the match for the struggling home after she posted 35 runs off 80 balls.

Despite the loss Modester Mupachikwa had a good run after she put up 33 runs from 51 balls she faced.

Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter claimed three wickets in the process

In reply the tigers had a stunning partnership of at the top as Fargana Pinky and Salma Khatun put up 104 runs that gave the visitors an edge over the home side.

The pair hit a half century apiece, with Pinky scoring 51 runs off 65 balls and Khatun posting 53 runs off 68 balls and both were not out..

Lady chevrons will be hoping for an improved outing on Monday when they will date the same opponents at Queens Sports Club in the last day of the three one-day international series.

-State Media