ZimEye
The Zimbabwe Red Cross in action training stakeholders how to perform First Aid in times of crisis. Looking on (centre) is the parliamentary portfolio chairperson on Transport & Infrastructural Development, Hon Gorerino. – PAZ pic.twitter.com/VfIJrwW8hH— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 14, 2021
The Zimbabwe Red Cross in action training stakeholders how to perform First Aid in times of crisis. Looking on (centre) is the parliamentary portfolio chairperson on Transport & Infrastructural Development, Hon Gorerino. – PAZ pic.twitter.com/VfIJrwW8hH