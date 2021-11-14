S_ex Worker Vanishes With Client’s Car

A sex worker has been arrested in Bulawayo after stealing and crashing her client’s car into a pre-cast wall in Hillside.

The Chronicle reports that Mr Trust Ndlovu allegedly picked up a 23-year-old Cwebisile Hlengiwe Moyo in the city centre on Tuesday last week and the two agreed to spend the night together at a city lodge.

They booked a room at a lodge along Lobengula Street between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu avenues.

Ndlovu said he parked his car outside the lodge and the two retired for the night only to wake up around 5 am to find Moyo gone with his car.

He tried phoning Moyo but her number was unreachable. Ndlovu made a report to the police at around midday and they tracked Moyo to her flat in town.

She told police that the car had crashed into a pre-cast wall in the Hillside suburb.

Contacted for comment, Ndlovu said he did not hire Moyo but he knows her.

He said:

The issue has gone out of hand. I don’t know what to do. I know Cwebesile, I did not hire her, but she indeed took my car. She has been arrested and this whole thing is a mess.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that Moyo was arrested.

He said Moyo sold Ndlovu’s goods worth about US$7 500 that were in the car.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe