A Government That Destroys Education Must Be Removed- Sarkozy

Tinashe Sambiri |MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has lambasted the Zanu PF regime for destroying the education system in the country.

The regime has a knack for sidelining teachers.

Sarkozy tweeted:

Teachers are the spine of our education system. To denigrate them by giving them a slave wage is just unacceptable. We add our voice to the #JusticeForTrs Campaign which starts today.

Restore teachers salaries to pre-October 2018! A govt that destroys education must be removed!

(https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1460124329065201667?s=20)

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma