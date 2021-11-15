Al Jazeera Celebrates 15th Birthday

The Al Jazeera news network today celebrates its 15th birthday.

When the Doha based network was launched in 2006, two Zimbabweans participated in its first news program: Haru Mutasa (Dafour) and Alphonse Mbizvo (Harare).

The below clip was its first 2 minutes on air, and it has Mutasa and Mbizvo, the largest number of journalists from one country.

Two Zimbabweans for the history books, commented Christine Mhundwa, who’s another flame currently reporting for the German Broadcaster, DW.

