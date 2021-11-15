Heavy Rains Leave Trail Of Destruction In Mat North

By A Correspondent- Infrastructure in parts of Matebeleland North province was damaged by strong winds and heavy rains that pounded the province last Friday.

Villagers told Southern Eye that they now fear for their safety should the rains persist.

Chief Sikobokobo of Nkayi district said it rained heavily for about four hours, and that it was the first time they had experienced such heavy down pours, which destroyed several homesteads and roads.

“In ward 12, Nengu area at Tshuma’s homestead, the whole kitchen was burnt down by lightning, while the rains left serious damage at three other homesteads in the ward.

“In Madliwa village another kitchen hut was burnt. I also got a report that in Somlimu village another kitchen was struck by lightning. Children that were sleeping inside were thrown out of the hut by the lightning bolt. It was so terrible,” chief Sikobokobo said.

He said in addition to damaged roads, several bridges were swept away.

“We have since reported the issue to the Nkayi District administrator. He said he hopes that the affected families will be able to get assistance urgently.”

Nkayi district administrator Matilda Mlotshwa, who chairs the district Civil Protection Unit said they had received several reports of infrastructure that was damaged, adding that they were still compiling data on the total damage.

“We heard about the damage done, and we are still compiling data so that we can see what kind of assistance we can come up with for the affected people. We hope we will be done soon,” Mlotshwa said.

Meanwhile, two cattle were struck by lightning in Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb on Thursday.

Robert Sinyoka Residents Association chairman Sam Maseko said the cattle belonged to one of the senior citizens in the area.

“They were struck in the afternoon while they were grazing. We have since identified the owner and we are waiting for the Bulawayo City Council to assist with transport so that they are quickly disposed of,” Maseko said.-newsday