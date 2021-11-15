Mapeza Completes Warriors Mandate

Norman Mapeza says he is not sure about his future with the national team after his mandate was completed on Sunday.

The gaffer was appointed the head coach of the Warriors in September on an interim basis to oversee the remaining World Cup Qualifiers.

He took charge of his last game on Sunday, a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Mapeza said: “My contract is ending after these games (in World Cup Qualifiers) and that’s unfortunate.

“I can’t talk of any preparations (for the 2021 AFCON) because I don’t know where I would be tomorrow, so I can’t be talking about preparations for now.”

During his tenure, Mapeza took charge of four games and lost three of them. He managed just a point out of a possible twelve. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Norman Mapeza