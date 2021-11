Mnangagwa Ignores Khaya Moyo’s Funeral, Flies To SA

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Durban, South Africa, to attend an Intra African Trade Fair (IATF).

Mnangagwa travelled at a time he was supposed to be mourning the death of his party Zanu PF’s spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo, who died on Sunday.

Before leaving for SA, Mnangagwa said he was shocked by the death of SK.

Moyo succumbed to cancer after a long battle with the disease.