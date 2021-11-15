VP Chiwenga Greeted With Paul Madzore’s “Handicheuke” Song At ZANU PF Function.

By A Correspondent | Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was greeted with Paul Madzore’s song Handicheuke at a ZANU PF function, the war veterans children organisation, COZVWA reports. .

The incident happened in Chivhu, the short report states.

Madzore’s handicheuke (in Shona- I won’t turn back) song is Nelson Chamisa’s election anthem and it denotes hatred of the gory fading past under ZANU PF rule.

According to the war vets NGO, the music was mistakenly played by a hired DJ at the function.

It could not be established at the time of writing what eventually happened afterwards.

ZimEye was at the time of writing, making a follow up on the report.