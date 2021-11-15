ZACC Nabs Harare Couple Over Botched Farm Purchase Deal

By A Correspondent- Harare couple has been nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after they duped a diasporan of US$4 000 in a botched farm purchase deal.

The couple, Patience and Nicholas Makwindi appeared before Harare magistrate, Judith Taruvinga on Saturday who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

The complainant is Chipo Margaret Chinamhora who resides in the United Kingdom.

Allegations are that on June 25 in 2020, the couple posted on their Facebook page that they represented CT Properties and wanted to sell a 20ha plot in Chegutu for US$8000.

Chinamora’s mother, Elisie Sekai Chatima also based in the UK, responded to the advert on behalf of her daughter.

Patience indicated to Chatima (mother) that the plot was available in Chegutu and they could send a relative in Zimbabwe to go and view it.

They sent Chatima’s mother in law, Margaret Mubariki to view the plot.

On June 9, the Makwindis were advised that Chatima was interested in the plot.

The Makwindis then promised that all the necessary documents for issuance of an offer letter would take up to three weeks to process after payment of US$4000 deposit.

Chatima then deposited US$4000 through World Remit to Nicholas, who collected it on July 15.

They issued a receipt for the payment, but it was written Forum Sia Marketing Agency instead of Harare CT Property.

When Chatima made follow-ups on the offer letter, the Makwindis became evasive.

After realizing that she had been duped, Chatima reported the matter. Nothing was recovered.

-newsday