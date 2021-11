German Ambassador Meets UZ Students | IN PICTURES

Learning about the Bundestag πŸ›πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ

Yesterday, German Ambassador Volz had the pleasure of meeting a group of first-year students πŸ“š pursuing degrees in Political Science and Diplomacy as well as Governance and Public Management from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). The students had an opportunity to learn first-hand the functions of the Bundestag and get insight into the executive branch of German government.



Below are a few images of the students whom we wish all the best in their various future professional pursuits