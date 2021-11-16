German Ambassador Meets UZ Students | IN PICTURES

Learning about the Bundestag 🏛🇩🇪

Yesterday, German Ambassador Volz had the pleasure of meeting a group of first-year students 📚 pursuing degrees in Political Science and Diplomacy as well as Governance and Public Management from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). The students had an opportunity to learn first-hand the functions of the Bundestag and get insight into the executive branch of German government.



Below are a few images of the students whom we wish all the best in their various future professional pursuits