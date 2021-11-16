MDC Alliance Exerts Pressure On Mnangagwa To Implement Reforms

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance is exerting relentless pressure on beleaguered Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to implement electoral reforms as soon as possible.

Mr Mnangagwa whose current mandate is disputed, faces a mammoth task in his bid to cling to power.

According to the MDC Alliance, electoral reforms will give way to credible polls.

“The #PriceCampaign is a lobby by a broad alliance of citizens for electoral reforms that will avoid another disputed election outcome.

Electoral reforms will allow us to vote in a credible election that will lead to a People’s Govt that will serve the people, create jobs, invest in education, improve the capacity of hospitals & bring freedom, fairness & opportunity for all.

Electoral reforms will allow the citizens to vote in a People’s Govt that will lead to a prosperous Zimbabwe,” MDC Alliance said in a statement.

