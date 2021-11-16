Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe Now Southern Africa’s Fastest Growing Economy.

By Farai D Hove | The ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe is now Southern Africa’s the fastest growing economy.

Speaking during the launching of the 2021-2022 summer cropping season, Mnangagwa began by saying, “there is this thing that we call economic growth, at the end of each year.

Emmerson Mnangagwa

“Right now here in Southern Africa I think on the continent, what the world Bank, which doesn’t like us, but this time they got trapped when the truth came out, says, is that our economic growth now at above 7.8%.

” There is no other country in Southern Africa which is near the growth of 7. The next is at 4,2%. So with this program, although there are sanctions, we are the fastest growing economy in Southern Africa.”

Mnangagwa went on to add saying: “so all this shows hard and honest work, hard and honest work. This is what we ask every one. Remember to work with patience, lifting your own area.”