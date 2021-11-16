Murderer Of 7 People, Just Disabled – Doctors

Thubelihle Kheshow (26), who went on a rampage killing seven people in Stone Clare suburb of Redcliff last month, has been declared mentally ill and unfit to stand trial by doctors.

Kheshow had been awaiting mental examination while in custody after being arrested for murder and rape.

Kwekwe magistrate Ms Florence Nago had remanded Kheshow in custody to October 25 pending a mental examination. According to Kwekwe district public prosecutor, Ms Yeukai Mugumba, Kheshow was examined by two mental specialists who declared that he had mental problems.

“Kheshow has been found to have mental problems and has since been committed to Umlondolozi Mental Prison in Bulawayo for further management and treatment.

“Two doctors examined him under the Mental Health Act and discovered that he is not well,” said Ms Mugumba.

She said he will receive treatment until he improves and possibly stand trial.

“Kheshow is now a danger to society and therefore cannot be released. If he does not go on trial, a special verdict will be handed down by the High Court. A special verdict can either grant one not guilty or guilty depending on the gravity of the matter,” said Ms Mugumba.

Kheshow is facing murder, attempted murder and rape charges after he went on a rampage and killed seven people and raped one of his victims.

According to State papers, on October 9 at around 3am, Kheshow is suspected to have acted violently while at home. He was then taken by his aunt to an Apostolic Church shrine for prayers and deliverance.

While at the shrine, he became violent and started uprooting small trees and pushing parked vehicles.

Congregants subdued him and tied him with a rope. While church members were still asleep in the early hours of the morning, Kheshow woke up, freed himself and drove home.

He armed himself with three spears, a kitchen knife and an axe, and went to his uncle’s house where he broke down the front door to gain entry.

His uncle and other relatives escaped through the bedroom window, leaving four children and two cousins sleeping in the dining room.

They later returned home and found their children dead with multiple stab wounds. They sought refuge at a policeman’s house nearby and the suspect followed them and stabbed the cop in the back with a spear. He fatally stabbed a 33-year-old man and further seriously injured three other people.

Kheshow returned to his house and stabbed two female adults to death before raping his uncle’s wife. –Herald