CIOs In Soup As DJ Plays MDC Alliance Song In The Presence Of VP Chiwenga

By A Correspondent- State security details, on duty at a government function in Chikomba, are reported to be in trouble after a disc jockey mistakenly played an MDC Alliance song in the presence of Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, who also doubles as the Health Minister, was the guest-of-honour at the event where he officially opened a rural clinic in Chikomba West.

Chiwenga’s deputy in the Health Ministry, John Mangwiro, is the MP for the constituency, which is in Mashonaland East, a province the VP also hails from.

However, the DJ disturbed the smooth proceedings of the event after he played ‘Handicheuke’ by opposition activist Paul Madzore, a former Glen View South MP.

Reports say as soon as the song started playing hundreds of villagers gathered took the dance floor humiliating senior government and Zanu-PF officials present.

Several Zanu-PF linked associations also confirmed the mishap.

“Drama as music DJ mistakenly plays an MDC Alliance song by Paul Madzore at a Zanu-PF rally, which was being officiated by VP Chiwenga in Chivhu. And the whole crowd burst with joy dancing to the tune humiliating the officials,” Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) wrote on Twitter.

Government sources told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday that state security agents present at the event, including soldiers, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives, and police officers were being interrogated by their superiors over why the incident had transpired.

A senior military officer is reported to have fumed: “How could that be allowed to happen? I want the names of all those members of the security forces who were present now.”

“They need to be investigated, especially the Director Military Intelligence (DMI) who was responsible for inspection.”

After the Chikomba West clinic fiasco, Chiwenga travelled the same day to Chivhu General Hospital where he launched the country’s first School of Accidents and Emergency Nursing at the medical facility.