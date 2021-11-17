FIFA Probes Ghana, SA Match

FIFA has started investigating the conduct of referee Maguette Ndiaye in the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and South Africa played on Sunday.

The match was marred by bad officiating that fell against the Bafana Bafana side, who went on to lose the game 1-0.

The result saw South Africa failing to progress to the playoffs of the qualifiers.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) then made an official complaint about the “questionable decisions” made by the Ndiaye.

In response, FIFA has acknowledged the receipt of complaint and said that they will investigate the referee’s performance in the game.

The world football governing body said: “FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe