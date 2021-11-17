House Inferno Kids Finally Buried

The three Hwiridza siblings who perished after the hut they were sleeping in caught fire have been buried in Dema this afternoon.

Mourners gathered at the Hwiridza homestead to pay their last respects to the three siblings.

The brothers, Anesu (16), Kundai(11) and Tadiwa (8) were burnt beyond recognition after the thatched roof of the hut they were sleeping in caught fire.

Today, hundreds of mourners thronged the Hwiridza family homestead under Sengu village to pay their last respects to the trio. -Herald