No State Funeral For De Klerk

By News24- President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday declared a four-day mourning period for FW de Klerk.

The former President’s foundation announced that he would be cremated at a private ceremony on 21 November.

National flags will be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday to Sunday.

The De Klerk family has arranged a private cremation and funeral, but the government will at a future date host a state memorial service.

De Klerk died on Thursday after an extended illness, at the age of 85.

In a statement, the Presidency said the national flag will be flown at half-mast “as a mark of respect” for the late former President.

“Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place on Sunday.

-News24