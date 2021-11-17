Soweto Man Found With Female Body Parts In Fridge

By A Correspondent- A Soweto man arrested at the weekend following the discovery of various female body parts stashed inside his refrigerator made his first court appearance on Monday.

Flavio Hlabangwane, 26, appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court facing a charge of murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Hlabangwane was remanded in custody at Moroka police station until 22 November for further investigations to continue.

Mjonondwane said Hlabangwane also wanted to apply for legal representation with Legal Aid South Africa.

According to Gauteng police, his girlfriend made the gruesome discovery on Saturday and called for help from neighbours after he left her on her own to go to the shops to buy food.

An off-duty police officer staying in the Protea Glen area responded to the incident and called for backup.

Police said when they tried to arrest Hlabangwane, he stabbed himself with a knife in an attempt to take his own life. He was rushed to hospital and kept under police guard before appearing in court.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said the body parts were sent to the forensic science laboratory for identification.

“Investigations are continuing. We’ve summoned all the specialised units of the South African Police Service [Saps] to comb the scene and collect all the evidence.

“At a later stage, we’ll know after the forensics have done their work who the body parts belong to.”

-The Citizen