Umguza Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Cheating

By A Correspondent- Police in Umguza, are looking for a local man who allegedly murdered his wife in an infidelity misunderstanding.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on November 13 at around 8PM.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Helensvale block in Umguza on 13 November at around 8PM. Kenneth Nkiwane (61) stabbed his wife Precious Bambeni Ndlovu (35) on the upper right chest with a flick okapi knife after a misunderstanding over infidelity issues,” said the police.

-State media