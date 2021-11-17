Young People Sabotaging Themselves By Failing To Register To Vote

Tinashe Sambiri|Team Pachedu has implored all young people to register to vote to ensure victory for the alternative over the current regime.

By failing to register to vote, young people are endorsing the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, according to Team Pachedu.

“The population of young Zimbabweans aged 18-35 years is greater than those above 35 years.

However, the number of registered voters aged above 35 years is more than the number of young voters.

Youths, we are sabotaging ourselves.

Let’s register to vote,” said Team Pachedu in a statement on Twitter.

Mr Mnangagwa