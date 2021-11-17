Zim Man Arrested Over Malawian Passport

A 29-year-old Zimbabwean woman has been arrested by Malawian Immigration authorities at the Regional Office in Lilongwe for trying to fraudulently acquire a Malawian passport.

According to media reports, confirming the development, central region immigration public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu identified the suspect as Miss Filda Sibanda who was arrested on Monday November 15, 2021.

Inspector Zulu said Sibanda who had both a Zimbabwean passport and a Malawian national identity card, was apprehended during her passport application at the central region offices.

It is reported that details on her Zimbabwean passport indicated that she came to Malawi in 2015 using passport number DN 742079 issued on December 2, 2013 which will expire on December 1, 2023.

Inspector Zulu added that details on her Malawian national identity card indicate that she is Filda Sibanda Magagula, identity number V32KS2HN issued on September 20, 2017 which will expire on October 22, 2021. Meanwhile, Sibanda is currently in custody and once investigations are done, she will be taken to court where she is expected to answer illegal stay charges which fall under section 21 subsection (1) of the Immigration Act. Miss Filda Sibanda is also expected to answer section 43 subsection (a) of the National Registration Act for furnishing false information in order to obtain national identity card. Herald