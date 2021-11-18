Chiredzi Woman Dies Of Scorpion Venom

By A Correspondent- A Chiredzi woman has died after she was stung by a black scorpion.

Flora Munorwei of Zunguza Village was confirmed dead on arrival at St Joseph Gudu Clinic, a few hours after a black scorpion had sneaked into her blankets and stung her.

Munorwei and her husband were sleeping outside their bedroom hut to relieve themselves from the prevailing high temperatures when the venomous scorpion sneaked into their blankets at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

She was woken up after feeling pain on her left shoulder only to discover that a black scorpion had stung her.

According to Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Munorwei’s condition deteriorated a few minutes after family members had woken up to kill the poisonous scorpion.

She was whisked away to the clinic in a wheelbarrow and passed on less than two hours later.

Police discovered a black mark on her left shoulder where she had been stung by the scorpion and her body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital where it is awaiting post-mortem.

-State media