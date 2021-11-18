Mai Titi Gangs Up With Passion Java To Blast Queen Tatelicious

By Showbiz Reporter | A video that went viral of sociallites Mai Titi and Passion Java. shows the self proclaimed preacher ganging up with the controversial female felebrity to gossip on the transgender woman, Tatelicious Karigambe.

The video comes at a time when the two are in the United States and Mai Titi had spent time at Java’s house.

The two on the clip, are on video sitting side to side, offloading brick by brick what they find socially unsuitable about Tatelicious. The discussion leader was Java.

Now you see, Mai Titi, that one is the type to ignore, totally. I can even bring her down, said Java.

VIDEO: