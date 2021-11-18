ZimEye
Which #Zimbabwean company has the worst #customerservice. Please tag them here in your response….— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 18, 2021
Which #Zimbabwean company has the worst #customerservice. Please tag them here in your response….
Takuita sei nhaiwe
— Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) November 18, 2021
Takuita sei nhaiwe
1. Registrar Office2. ZESA3. ZEC4. ZIMRA— Wonder Bhaku (@wbhaku) November 18, 2021
1. Registrar Office2. ZESA3. ZEC4. ZIMRA
Econet Steward bank Choppies— Brando Hwanqa (@brandohwanqa) November 18, 2021
Econet Steward bank Choppies
@ChickenInnZim— hustleprenuer (@moneyara23) November 18, 2021
@ChickenInnZim
@econet_support @EcoCashZW inotora chitanda imagine vava ne more than gore vasina kugadzira issue yangu— sailas chinabe (@chinxstasy1) November 18, 2021
@econet_support @EcoCashZW inotora chitanda imagine vava ne more than gore vasina kugadzira issue yangu
@econetzimbabwe mainyanyira please. I used to attack them a lot but I am seeing lots of improvement. My only problem is your sister company @ZOLconnect vakaramba kunditengesera sim card kuti mwana wangu atambe chess online. We just need a very fast connection. Vadaidzei vauye
— Shumba Gurundoro🇿🇼 (@Gulaz01) November 18, 2021
@econetzimbabwe mainyanyira please. I used to attack them a lot but I am seeing lots of improvement. My only problem is your sister company @ZOLconnect vakaramba kunditengesera sim card kuti mwana wangu atambe chess online. We just need a very fast connection. Vadaidzei vauye
@CBZHoldings Borrowdale branch haaaaa very poor service , 2 hours just to deposit money on western union and there will be less than 15 customers nxaaa— Cde Soko Mkanya (@SokoMkanya263) November 18, 2021
@CBZHoldings Borrowdale branch haaaaa very poor service , 2 hours just to deposit money on western union and there will be less than 15 customers nxaaa
Government of Zimbabwe …. Handibvi kuMasvingo ndatotaurawo nemoyo wese amanaa surely how can a nurse earn 70us salary— Tafadzwa Mashayamombe (@taffiemashie) November 18, 2021
Government of Zimbabwe …. Handibvi kuMasvingo ndatotaurawo nemoyo wese amanaa surely how can a nurse earn 70us salary
CVR – Central vehicle registry. That place is the mother of all corruption— Mr S (@jinbabuweren) November 18, 2021
CVR – Central vehicle registry. That place is the mother of all corruption
@ZimEye— Sir Vinet (@vnetmunana) November 18, 2021
@ZimEye
Mahure eku hopely park ma1 .. mbavha dzekwani idzodzo…— The Bomber (@TheBomb13169656) November 18, 2021
Mahure eku hopely park ma1 .. mbavha dzekwani idzodzo…
Zec— tatenda (@tatenda33129689) November 18, 2021
Zec
Ndanongedza mapurisa.if you see them chasing mushika shika kombis hei they dont mind people lives.ungati havana kuenda kuchikoro
— Grace Gutukunuhwa (@GGutukunuhwa) November 18, 2021
Ndanongedza mapurisa.if you see them chasing mushika shika kombis hei they dont mind people lives.ungati havana kuenda kuchikoro
I think CBZ is the worst, my wife's ATM was and she applied for a new one in late 2018 and up to date she does not have an ATM card and she is now surviving by transferring her moneys including her monthly salary into my account whenever she wants to transact. Its so horrible— Shephard Marumbe (@ShephardMarumbe) November 18, 2021
I think CBZ is the worst, my wife's ATM was and she applied for a new one in late 2018 and up to date she does not have an ATM card and she is now surviving by transferring her moneys including her monthly salary into my account whenever she wants to transact. Its so horrible
The Zimbabwean Embassy in London is absolutely shocking! Dire customer service there. Its like they would have spent the previous night doing shifts elsewhere. Proper I don't care attitude. Embarrassingly arrogant and seemingly deprived somehow.— EdzaDreader (@DreaderEdza) November 18, 2021
The Zimbabwean Embassy in London is absolutely shocking! Dire customer service there. Its like they would have spent the previous night doing shifts elsewhere. Proper I don't care attitude. Embarrassingly arrogant and seemingly deprived somehow.